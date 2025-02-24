Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 24 Published 6:16 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 115 – Heat 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)

Hawks (-2.0) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Hawks’ .474 ATS win percentage (27-30-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat’s .455 mark (25-30-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Miami (15-15) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50%) than Atlanta (22-15) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (59.5%).

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the point total 57.9% of the time this season (33 out of 57). That’s more often than Miami and its opponents have (30 out of 55).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 18-13, while the Hawks are 17-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are scoring 110.1 points per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 110.9 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 44.1 boards per game, Miami is 17th in the NBA. It cedes 45.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA with 26.1 assists per game.

Miami is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking fifth-best in the league with 12.6 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Heat are sinking 13.9 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league). They have a 35.9% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league (117 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (119.6 points allowed per game).

At 45 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is 11th and 20th in the NBA, respectively.

With 29.3 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35%.

