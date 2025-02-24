How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 25
Published 12:36 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
Tuesday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the article below.
Panthers vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)
- Florida and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 33 times this season.
- So far this season, 26 games Nashville has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.
- These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.34999999999999964 more than the total for this contest.
- This game’s over/under is 0.7 less than the 6.2 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Panthers Moneyline: -128
- In the 46 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 27-19 in those games.
- Florida is 24-14 (victorious in 63.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Panthers have a 56.1% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +108
- In 21 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset five times.
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +108 or longer, they have won three games out of 15 opportunities.
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 48.1% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Florida 4, Nashville 3
Panthers Points Leaders
- One of Florida’s top offensive options this season is Sam Reinhart, who has put up 62 points in 58 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for Florida to compile 57 total points (one per game).
- Through 48 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has proven himself as another option for Florida. He has 52 points (14 goals and 38 assists).
- As Florida’s top goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky has recorded 23 wins and 13 losses this season while giving up 99 goals with 919 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 32 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.6 shots per game and shooting 10.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 53 total points (0.9 per game).
- Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 28 assists.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points, courtesy of nine goals (sixth on team) and 29 assists (second).
- Juuse Saros’ record stands at 12-23-6 on the season, giving up 117 goals (2.9 goals against average) and collecting 1048 saves with a .900 save percentage (36th in the league).
Panthers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/6/2025
|Blues
|W 3-2
|Away
|-170
|2/8/2025
|Senators
|W 5-1
|Home
|-185
|2/22/2025
|Kraken
|L 2-1
|Home
|-248
|2/25/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-128
|2/27/2025
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1/2025
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|W 6-4
|Home
|-119
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|W 2-1
|Home
|+120
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|L 5-0
|Home
|+108
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|+108
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2/2025
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
Florida vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
