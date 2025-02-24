How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 25 Published 12:36 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

Tuesday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the article below.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Florida and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 33 times this season.

So far this season, 26 games Nashville has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.34999999999999964 more than the total for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.7 less than the 6.2 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -128

In the 46 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 27-19 in those games.

Florida is 24-14 (victorious in 63.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Panthers have a 56.1% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +108

In 21 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset five times.

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +108 or longer, they have won three games out of 15 opportunities.

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 48.1% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Florida 4, Nashville 3

Panthers Points Leaders

One of Florida’s top offensive options this season is Sam Reinhart, who has put up 62 points in 58 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for Florida to compile 57 total points (one per game).

Through 48 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has proven himself as another option for Florida. He has 52 points (14 goals and 38 assists).

As Florida’s top goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky has recorded 23 wins and 13 losses this season while giving up 99 goals with 919 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 32 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.6 shots per game and shooting 10.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 53 total points (0.9 per game).

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 28 assists.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points, courtesy of nine goals (sixth on team) and 29 assists (second).

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 12-23-6 on the season, giving up 117 goals (2.9 goals against average) and collecting 1048 saves with a .900 save percentage (36th in the league).

Panthers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/6/2025 Blues W 3-2 Away -170 2/8/2025 Senators W 5-1 Home -185 2/22/2025 Kraken L 2-1 Home -248 2/25/2025 Predators – Away -128 2/27/2025 Oilers – Home – 3/1/2025 Flames – Home – 3/3/2025 Lightning – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche W 2-1 Home +120 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home +108 2/27/2025 Jets – Home – 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away – 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away –

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

