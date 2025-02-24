How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 25

Published 12:36 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

Tuesday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the article below.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

  • Florida and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 33 times this season.
  • So far this season, 26 games Nashville has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.
  • These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.34999999999999964 more than the total for this contest.
  • This game’s over/under is 0.7 less than the 6.2 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -128

  • In the 46 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 27-19 in those games.
  • Florida is 24-14 (victorious in 63.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Panthers have a 56.1% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +108

  • In 21 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset five times.
  • When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +108 or longer, they have won three games out of 15 opportunities.
  • Nashville’s implied probability to win is 48.1% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Florida 4, Nashville 3

Panthers Points Leaders

  • One of Florida’s top offensive options this season is Sam Reinhart, who has put up 62 points in 58 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for Florida to compile 57 total points (one per game).
  • Through 48 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has proven himself as another option for Florida. He has 52 points (14 goals and 38 assists).
  • As Florida’s top goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky has recorded 23 wins and 13 losses this season while giving up 99 goals with 919 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 32 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.6 shots per game and shooting 10.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 53 total points (0.9 per game).
  • Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 28 assists.
  • Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points, courtesy of nine goals (sixth on team) and 29 assists (second).
  • Juuse Saros’ record stands at 12-23-6 on the season, giving up 117 goals (2.9 goals against average) and collecting 1048 saves with a .900 save percentage (36th in the league).

Panthers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
2/6/2025 Blues W 3-2 Away -170
2/8/2025 Senators W 5-1 Home -185
2/22/2025 Kraken L 2-1 Home -248
2/25/2025 Predators Away -128
2/27/2025 Oilers Home
3/1/2025 Flames Home
3/3/2025 Lightning Home

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119
2/22/2025 Avalanche W 2-1 Home +120
2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108
2/25/2025 Panthers Home +108
2/27/2025 Jets Home
3/1/2025 Islanders Away
3/2/2025 Rangers Away

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

