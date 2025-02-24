How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published 12:45 am Monday, February 24, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 48.3% from the field, it is 8-4 overall.
- The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.
- The Heat score 9.5 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Hawks allow (119.6).
- Miami is 9-4 when scoring more than 119.6 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
- Atlanta has put together a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 117 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 110.9 the Heat give up.
- Atlanta is 22-18 when it scores more than 110.9 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have performed better at home this year, averaging 111.7 points per game, compared to 108.9 per game on the road.
- Miami is ceding 111.3 points per game this year at home, which is 0.7 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (110.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Heat have performed better at home this season, averaging 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average 117.5 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (116.6). On defense they allow 120 per game, 0.8 more than on the road (119.2).
- Atlanta is giving up more points at home (120 per game) than away (119.2).
- The Hawks average 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than on the road (29.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Kevin Love
|Out
|Personal
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back