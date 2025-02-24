How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24 Published 12:45 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

FDSSE, FDSSUN

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.

In games Miami shoots higher than 48.3% from the field, it is 8-4 overall.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

The Heat score 9.5 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Hawks allow (119.6).

Miami is 9-4 when scoring more than 119.6 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Atlanta has put together a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Hawks put up an average of 117 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 110.9 the Heat give up.

Atlanta is 22-18 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have performed better at home this year, averaging 111.7 points per game, compared to 108.9 per game on the road.

Miami is ceding 111.3 points per game this year at home, which is 0.7 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (110.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Heat have performed better at home this season, averaging 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 117.5 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (116.6). On defense they allow 120 per game, 0.8 more than on the road (119.2).

Atlanta is giving up more points at home (120 per game) than away (119.2).

The Hawks average 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than on the road (29.8).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Achilles Kevin Love Out Personal

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

