How to Watch the NBA Today, February 25

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic hit the hardwood in one of seven compelling games on the NBA card today.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 25

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSWI

SCHN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE

Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and AZFamily

FDSSE and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

