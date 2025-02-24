How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24

Published 1:24 am Monday, February 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 24

The Baylor Bears versus the Kansas State Wildcats is one of two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team in action.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Texas Longhorns at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 19 Baylor Bears at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24

How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 24

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 24

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 24

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24

Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Saturday, March 8

Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Saturday, March 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup