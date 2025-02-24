How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24 Published 1:24 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Baylor Bears versus the Kansas State Wildcats is one of two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Texas Longhorns at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 19 Baylor Bears at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

id: