NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Heat Picks for February 24 Published 4:34 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) are favored (-1.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

If you hope to make an informed wager on Monday’s game, check out the best bets available in the article below (according to our computer predictions).

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Heat Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Trae Young Over 28.5 PTS

Trae Young has recorded 24.2 points per game in the 2024-25 season, 4.3 points less than Monday’s points prop total.

Young has gone up against a points prop bet in 53 games this season, and he’s hit the over 27 times.

The Hawks are the NBA’s seventh-ranked scoring team (117 points per game), while the Heat are eighth defensively in terms of points conceded per game (110.9).

When Atlanta puts up more than 110.9 points, its record is 22-18.

Bet on Trae Young Props with BetMGM

Tyler Herro Over 26.5 PTS

The 24.2 points Tyler Herro scores per game are 2.3 less than his prop total on Monday.

Herro has had a points prop in 53 games this season, and has gone over 29 times.

Miami’s squad is currently the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (110.1 points per game), while Atlanta is 28th in points conceded (119.6 per game).

Miami is 9-4 when scoring more points than 119.6.

Bet on Tyler Herro Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 1.5)

Atlanta has 27 wins in 57 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread, Miami is 25-30-0 this season.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 5-15.

The Heat have an ATS record of 10-15 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (230.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 36 of 57 games this season.

The Heat have combined with their opponents to score more than 230.5 points in 21 of 55 games this season.

Atlanta’s matchups this year have an average point total of 234.7, 4.2 more points than this game’s over/under.

The average total for Miami’s games this season is 219.2 points, 11.3 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks score the seventh-most points in the league this season, while the Heat’s offense puts up the 27th-most.

The Hawks are the league’s 29th-ranked scoring defense while the Heat are the third-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-120)

The Hawks have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won nine of its 19 games, or 47.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This year, Miami has won six of 21 games when listed as at least +100 or better on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: