NBA Best Bets: Heat vs. Hawks Picks for February 24

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

Prior to placing a wager on this game, have a look at the best bets available on Monday based on our computer predictions.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

Heat vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Miami has covered the spread 25 times in 55 games.

Atlanta is 27-30-0 against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Heat are 15-15 against the spread.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 22-15 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Over (226.5)





The Heat and their opponents have scored more than 226.5 points in 26 of 55 games this season.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 38 of 57 outings.

The average total in Miami’s matchups this year is 219.2, 7.3 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.2 more points than this game’s total.

The Heat are the 27th-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Hawks have scored the seventh-most points.

This contest features the league’s 29th-ranked (Hawks) and third-ranked (Heat) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (+100)

The Heat have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Hawks have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won 18 of its 30 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win 15 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

