NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 25 Published 10:16 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the San Antonio Spurs versus the New Orleans Pelicans is a game to catch.

Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 25

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -11.5

Celtics -11.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 9.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)

Over (224 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSWI

SCHN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE

Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Grizzlies -8.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 12 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 12 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)

Over (233.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and AZFamily

FDSSE and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers -7.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Warriors -16.5

Warriors -16.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 12.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 12.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)

Over (221.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: