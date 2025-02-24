NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 25
Published 10:16 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
In a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the San Antonio Spurs versus the New Orleans Pelicans is a game to catch.
Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 25
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -11.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.7 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Pelicans -2.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Grizzlies -8.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 12 points)
- Total: 245.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Lakers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Warriors -16.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 12.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: