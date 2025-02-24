Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 25 Published 10:41 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

Currently, the Florida Panthers (34-21-3) have just one player on the injury report, Matthew Tkachuk, for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (20-29-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Tkachuk LW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the league (189 total, 3.3 per game).

Defensively, Florida has given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

Their +22 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 145 goals (2.6 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked offense.

Nashville has allowed 185 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in the league.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-147) Predators (+123) 5.5

