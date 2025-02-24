Satterfield receives CTE Pioneer Award

Published 1:07 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

By Jay Compton

Danny Satterfield, the CTE director for Claiborne County Schools, was presented with the CTE Pioneer Award for the East Region by the district’s College and Career Coaches Laura Posey and Elizabeth Wilson at the February Board of Education meeting. Satterfield was joined by his daughter Ava. February is CTE Month and the Pioneer Award is for CTE directors with under five years of experience who show extraordinary leadership. (Photo by Jay Compton)

