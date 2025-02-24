Tennessee vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 25 Published 5:21 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

Tuesday’s game features the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) matching up at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (on February 25) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for Tennessee.

According to our computer prediction, LSU is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 10.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 136.5 total.

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tennessee 76, LSU 66

Pick ATS: LSU (+10.5)

LSU (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)

Tennessee has a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to LSU, who is 13-14-0 ATS. The Volunteers are 11-16-0 and the Tigers are 13-14-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 150.9 points per game, 14.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while LSU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 74.7 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They have a +374 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The 34.4 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 65th in the nation, and are 7.3 more than the 27.1 its opponents collect per contest.

Tennessee makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (7.2). It is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (131st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.7%.

The Volunteers average 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (70th in college basketball), and give up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 9.8 (45th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (192nd in college basketball).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers’ +100 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (118th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per contest (203rd in college basketball).

LSU ranks 88th in college basketball at 33.5 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 33.8 its opponents average.

LSU makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

LSU loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.4 (282nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

