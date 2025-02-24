Where to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 25
Published 8:23 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
The Florida Panthers (34-21-3) visit the Nashville Predators (20-29-7) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on February 25, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Panthers are third (with 71 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th (47 points) in the Western Conference.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Panthers vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Panthers’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Sam Reinhart
|58
|31
|31
|62
|49
|18
|F Matthew Tkachuk
|52
|22
|35
|57
|47
|10
|F Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|48
|14
|38
|52
|28
|20
|F Carter Verhaeghe
|58
|15
|28
|43
|61
|18
|F Anton Lundell
|57
|13
|24
|37
|40
|22
Panthers Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.26 (8th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.88 (12th)
- Shots: 31.7 (3rd)
- Shots Allowed: 27.2 (8th)
- Power Play %: 24.7 (8th)
- Penalty Kill %: 78.31 (18th)
Panthers’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 25 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 27 vs. Oilers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 1 vs. Flames: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 3 vs. Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 8 vs. Sabres: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 13 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 16 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 at Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 vs. Penguins: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 28 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 30 vs. Canadiens: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 1 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 2 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 5 at Senators: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 6 at Red Wings: 5:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- April 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|56
|21
|32
|53
|84
|31
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|56
|18
|28
|46
|64
|6
|D Roman Josi
|52
|9
|29
|38
|75
|23
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|53
|14
|20
|34
|40
|21
|F Steven Stamkos
|56
|17
|15
|32
|37
|12
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.59 (30th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.3 (26th)
- Shots: 29.7 (6th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.5 (26th)
- Power Play %: 20.63 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 80.49 (12th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 3 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.