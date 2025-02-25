Board honors outstanding schools Published 10:06 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Several outstanding educators and schools were recognized for their hard work at the February Claiborne County Board of Education meeting at Powell Valley Elementary School.

Director of Schools Meredith Arnold and Assistant Director Dr. Meagan England recognized Cumberland Gap High School, H.Y. Livesay Middle School and Forge Ridge School for achieving Reward School status- the highest level a Tennessee school can reach.

“Our district had three Reward Schools for the 2023-24 school year, which is an outstanding feat,” England said. “It takes a lot of dedication to student achievement, student growth and really making sure our kids are receiving everything they need every day and beyond.”

Special plaques were presented to; H.Y. Livesay Principal Melissa Brock, Assistant Principal Blake Hopper and several other members of the faculty and staff; and to Forge Ridge Principal Dr. Travis Sutton, Assistant Principal Amy Pendleton and faculty and staff members.

Livesay was also recognized as a Letter ‘A’ School.

Also recognized were teachers from across the district who achieved Level 5 status.

Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who earned Level 5 based on their portfolios included: Whittney Baughcum, Amanda Buchanan, Misty Dalton, Laken Davis, Teresa Drummonds, Jenissa Fultz, Megan Longworth, Rena Gilbert, Kristen Gray, Paula Hatfield, Brandie Hurst, Patricia Irvin, Chelsea Jones, Anna Saylor, Victoria Whitley, Katie Wilder and Tiffany Wolfe.

Level 5 TVAAS teachers, which is based on students exceeding expectations on state testing results, include: Amanda Brooks, Ashley Edwards, Patricia Fugate, Jess-Anne Gilbert, Danielle Goins, Jeffrey Haynes, Brandon Lamb, Kala Lawson, Shannon Miracle, Bridget Saylor, Samantha Thompson and Bridget Wallace.

The board also recognized CGHS Principal David Hamilton for being named this year’s recipient of the Wiliam J. and Lucille H. Field Award for Excellence in Secondary Principalship for the state of Tennessee and CTE Director Danny Satterfield for earning the CTE Pioneer Award for the East Region.

“Tonight was a night of sharing great news,” Arnold said during her report.

She announced more good news that Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will partner with the schools to offer virtual dual credit pathways for Nursing and Criminal Justice students. Also, the Cumberland Gap band program will be receiving a donation of $37,540 for instruments from the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and the Morgan Wallin Foundation.

The board approved a request from Emilee Cook for the band directors at Cumberland Gap and Claiborne high school and middle school band directors to attend the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference in Nashville on April 10-13.

The next Claiborne County Board of Education meeting will be held March 13 at Springale Elementary.