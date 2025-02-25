Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 21:22 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).

Through 56 games, he has 20 points, with five multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 56 Games 1 20 Points 0 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

