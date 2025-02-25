Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 21:22 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
- Through 56 games, he has 20 points, with five multi-point games.
Panthers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
- Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
- The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|56
|Games
|1
|20
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
id: