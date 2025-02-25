Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 21:22 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 11 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
  • Through 56 games, he has 20 points, with five multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
  • Its +22 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
56 Games 1
20 Points 0
7 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

