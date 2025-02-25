Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on February 25
Published 5:39 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
When the Florida Panthers face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Sam Reinhart and Filip Forsberg should be among the most exciting players to watch.
Panthers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-147)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Panthers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Sam Reinhart
|58
|31
|31
|62
|Matthew Tkachuk
|52
|22
|35
|57
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|48
|14
|38
|52
|Carter Verhaeghe
|58
|15
|28
|43
|Anton Lundell
|57
|13
|24
|37
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|56
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|56
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|52
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|53
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|56
|17
|15
|32
Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Panthers offense’s 189 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.
- Florida is ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 167 (2.9 per game).
- The Panthers have the NHL’s eighth-best power-play conversion rate at 24.7%.
- The Predators have scored 145 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 185 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.63%.
id: