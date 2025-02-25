Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers face off on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -218, Under: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -218, Under: +165) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 56 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:46 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 33 games, and has 53 points in all.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus 11 assists.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

In 23 of the 55 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 56 games played this season, he has recorded 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.

The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 56 Games 1 53 Points 1 21 Goals 0 32 Assists 1

