Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +260, Under: -370)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -20, in 17:16 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
- In 16 of the 53 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 17 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Panthers Defensive Insights
- The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
- It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
- The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|55
|Games
|1
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: