Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +260, Under: -370)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -20, in 17:16 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

In 16 of the 53 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 17 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.

The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 55 Games 1 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: