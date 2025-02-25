Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +260, Under: -370)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -20, in 17:16 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
  • In 16 of the 53 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 17 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • The Panthers have given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
  • It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
  • The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
55 Games 1
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup