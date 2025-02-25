Hawks vs. 76ers Tickets Available – Monday, March 10 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (27-31) clash with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-37) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 10, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

FDSSE and NBCS-PH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. 76ers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks 76ers 116.7 Points Avg. 108.9 119 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 46.2% Field Goal % 45.3% 34.9% Three Point % 34.3%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 24 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.9 rebounds per matchup.

Young knocks down three threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.

76ers’ Top Players

Tyrese Maxey’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 27.1 points per game and 6 assists per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s per-game averages this season are 14.6 points, 1.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Maxey hits 3.3 treys per game.

The 76ers’ defensive efforts get a lift from Maxey’s 1.8 steals and Adem Bona’s 0.7 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away – 3/18 Hornets – Away – 3/22 Warriors – Home –

76ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/1 Warriors – Home – 3/3 Trail Blazers – Home – 3/4 Timberwolves – Away – 3/6 Celtics – Away – 3/9 Jazz – Home – 3/10 Hawks – Away – 3/12 Raptors – Away – 3/14 Pacers – Home – 3/16 Mavericks – Away – 3/17 Rockets – Away – 3/19 Thunder – Away –

