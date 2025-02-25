Heat vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 26
Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks’ (27-31) injury report has four players listed heading into their Wednesday, February 26 game against the Miami Heat (26-30, three injured players) at Kaseya Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Hawks will try for another victory over the Heat after a 98-86 win on Monday. Onyeka Okongwu’s team-leading 17 points led the Hawks to the victory. Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|5.5
|4.1
|1
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|6.3
|2.6
|1.6
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Hand
|10.7
|3.9
|2.8
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.9
|2.7
|2.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.