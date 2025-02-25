Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 26 Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Miami Heat (26-30) host the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Hawks are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE

FDSSUN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Heat 116 – Hawks 112

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.3)

Heat (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

The Hawks sport a 28-30-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 25-31-0 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (15-15) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Atlanta (22-15) does as the underdog (59.5%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.6% of the time this season (30 out of 56). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (33 out of 58).

The Heat have a .581 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-13) this season, higher than the .447 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (17-21).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Performance Insights

With 109.7 points per game on offense, the Heat rank 24th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 110.7 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

With 44.1 boards per game, Miami ranks 17th in the NBA. It allows 45.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Heat rank 17th in the NBA with 25.9 assists per contest.

Miami is committing 12.7 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Heat are sinking 13.8 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35.6% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA on offense (116.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (119 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 11th in the league in rebounds (45.1 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44.7).

This season the Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists at 29.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (15 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (15.8 per game).

The Hawks are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: