How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – February 25

Published 9:21 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

SEC foes battle when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) travel to face the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Tigers’ opponents have hit.
  • In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 18-2 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 66th.
  • The Volunteers average 74.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow.
  • Tennessee is 16-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, LSU has a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 72nd.
  • The Tigers average 15.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (60.8).
  • LSU has an 11-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is averaging 80.2 points per game this season at home, which is 13.9 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.3).
  • In 2024-25, the Volunteers are allowing 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 65.2.
  • At home, Tennessee is making 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33.8%).

LSU Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, LSU scores 80.1 points per game. On the road, it averages 67.5.
  • The Tigers give up 69 points per game at home, and 75.4 away.
  • LSU drains more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (29.3%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M W 77-69 Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2025 @ Oklahoma W 82-79 Lloyd Noble Center
2/18/2025 South Carolina W 81-67 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/22/2025 Florida L 79-65 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/25/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 @ Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Humphrey Coliseum
3/4/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena

