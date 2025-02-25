How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – February 25 Published 9:21 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

SEC foes battle when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) travel to face the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Tigers’ opponents have hit.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 18-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 66th.

The Volunteers average 74.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow.

Tennessee is 16-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, LSU has a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 72nd.

The Tigers average 15.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (60.8).

LSU has an 11-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is averaging 80.2 points per game this season at home, which is 13.9 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.3).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are allowing 59.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 65.2.

At home, Tennessee is making 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33.8%).

LSU Home & Away Comparison

At home, LSU scores 80.1 points per game. On the road, it averages 67.5.

The Tigers give up 69 points per game at home, and 75.4 away.

LSU drains more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (29.3%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M W 77-69 Reed Arena 2/25/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena 3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/15/2025 @ Oklahoma W 82-79 Lloyd Noble Center 2/18/2025 South Carolina W 81-67 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/22/2025 Florida L 79-65 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/25/2025 Tennessee Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 @ Mississippi State Humphrey Coliseum 3/4/2025 @ Kentucky – Rupp Arena

