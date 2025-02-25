How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26 Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Southeast Division foes square off when the Miami Heat (26-30) host the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) at Kaseya Center on February 26, 2025. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

FDSSUN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Miami is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

The 109.7 points per game the Heat put up are 9.3 fewer points than the Hawks give up (119).

When Miami totals more than 119 points, it is 9-4.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Atlanta is 21-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.

The Hawks put up six more points per game (116.7) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (110.7).

Atlanta is 22-18 when it scores more than 110.7 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are scoring 111.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 108.2 points per contest.

Miami gives up 111.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 110.2 on the road.

In home games, the Heat are draining 0.7 more treys per game (14.2) than in road games (13.5). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 116.8 points per game, compared to 116.6 on the road. They’re also better defensively, conceding 118.7 points per game at home, and 119.2 on the road.

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 0.5 fewer points per game at home (118.7) than away (119.2).

The Hawks pick up 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than away (29.8).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Achilles Kevin Love Day-To-Day Personal Andrew Wiggins Probable Jaw Kel’el Ware Probable Ankle Nikola Jovic Out Hand Bam Adebayo Questionable Calf

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

