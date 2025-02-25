How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26
Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Five games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Utah Utes at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Cougars at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
