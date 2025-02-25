Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Tuesday versus the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 56 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -16.
  • Marchessault has 46 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 32 different games.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 31 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 55 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
  • It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
  • The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
56 Games 1
46 Points 0
18 Goals 0
28 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game - February 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup