Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Tuesday versus the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 56 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -16.
- Marchessault has 46 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 32 different games.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 31 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 55 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.
Panthers Defensive Insights
- The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
- It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
- The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|56
|Games
|1
|46
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|28
|Assists
|0
