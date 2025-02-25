Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Tuesday versus the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 56 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -16.

Marchessault has 46 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 32 different games.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 31 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 55 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 32 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.

It has the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +22.

The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 56 Games 1 46 Points 0 18 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

