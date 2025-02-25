NBA Best Bets: Heat vs. Hawks Picks for February 26 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Southeast Division foes square off when the Miami Heat (26-30) host the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Hawks are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

If you hope to make an informed wager on Wednesday’s game, check out the best bets on the board below (according to our computer predictions).

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE

FDSSUN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Heat vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Miami’s record against the spread is 25-31-0.

Atlanta has 28 wins in 58 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Heat are 15-15.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or greater is 22-15.

Pick OU:

Under (229.5)





The Heat’s 56 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 229.5 points 22 times.

The Hawks have played 37 games this season that ended with a point total over 229.5 points.

Miami has had an average of 219.4 points in its games this season, 10.1 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s matchups this season have a 234.7-point average over/under, 5.2 more points than this game’s total.

The Heat are the 28th-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the fifth-most points.

The Heat are the league’s fourth-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Heat (-120)

The Heat have won 18, or 58.1%, of the 31 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have come away with 17 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when it’s favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won 15 of 34 games when listed as at least +100 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 54.5% chance to win.

