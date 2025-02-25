NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 26 Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The matchups in a Wednesday NBA schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Atlanta Hawks playing the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 26

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Knicks -10.5

Knicks -10.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Pacers -9.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.6 total projected points)

Over (229.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and SportsNet

FDSIN and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Trail Blazers -5.5

Trail Blazers -5.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.8 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.8 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)

Over (226.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT

KATU, KUNP, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics -3.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 4.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 4.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BOS

FDSDET and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228 total projected points)

Over (228 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSE

FDSSUN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -16.5

Thunder -16.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 15.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 15.3 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.5 total projected points)

Over (219.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOK

YES and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers -8.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (228 total projected points)

Over (228 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and KTLA

CHSN and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -9.5

Kings -9.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Rockets -9.5

Rockets -9.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA

ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

