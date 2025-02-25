Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Tuesday against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating is -26, in 23:50 per game on the ice.
- Josi has picked up at least one point in 27 games, with 38 points in total.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 15 assists.
- He has a 6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
- In 26 of the 51 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 27 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.
Panthers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
- With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.
- The Panthers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|52
|Games
|1
|38
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|29
|Assists
|1
