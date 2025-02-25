Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Florida Panthers. If you’re considering a wager on O’Reilly against the Panthers, we have plenty of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 53 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -19, and is averaging 17:52 on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 52 opportunities).
  • Through 53 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with four multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
53 Games 1
34 Points 0
14 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

