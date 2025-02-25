Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Florida Panthers. If you’re considering a wager on O’Reilly against the Panthers, we have plenty of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 53 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -19, and is averaging 17:52 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 52 opportunities).

Through 53 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with four multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.

The Panthers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 53 Games 1 34 Points 0 14 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

