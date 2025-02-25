Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 56 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -20.

He has had at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.

Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 56 opportunities).

Through 56 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.

The Panthers are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida 56 Games 1 32 Points 1 17 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

