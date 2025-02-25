Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 56 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
- He has had at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
- Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 56 opportunities).
- Through 56 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Panthers Defensive Insights
- The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.
- The Panthers are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Panthers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|56
|Games
|1
|32
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: