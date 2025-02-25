Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Panthers Game – February 25

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 56 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
  • He has had at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
  • Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 56 opportunities).
  • Through 56 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Panthers Defensive Insights

  • The Panthers rank 15th in goals against, allowing 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +22, the team is ninth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Panthers are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Panthers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Florida
56 Games 1
32 Points 1
17 Goals 1
15 Assists 0

