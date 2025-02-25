Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25?
Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In 17 of 56 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|19:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
Predators vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
