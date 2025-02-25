Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25?
Published 6:23 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In 11 of 53 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|4
|0
|4
|17:12
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|W 6-5
Predators vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
