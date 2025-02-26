Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, February 26
Published 3:22 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The Georgetown Hoyas versus the UConn Huskies is a game to see on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features plenty of exciting matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Georgetown +12.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at UConn Huskies
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: UConn by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-12.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: SMU -2.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at California Golden Bears
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: SMU by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SMU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 16.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: East Tennessee State -9.5 vs. Mercer
- Matchup: Mercer Bears at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: East Tennessee State by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: East Tennessee State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +9.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Holy Cross Crusaders at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: Colgate by 6.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lipscomb -19.5 vs. Central Arkansas
- Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears at Lipscomb Bisons
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: Lipscomb by 22.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lipscomb (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ohio State +1.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at USC Trojans
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: USC (-1.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah +14.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 11.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: American -3.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at American Eagles
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: American by 6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: American (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona State +4.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- Computer Projection: BYU by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: BYU (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
