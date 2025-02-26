February 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:20 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Winnipeg Jets playing the Ottawa Senators.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Wednesday is included here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 26 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Winnipeg Jets @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: