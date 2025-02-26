How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26 Published 9:14 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

There are four games featuring an SEC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Ole Miss Rebels versus the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

