How to Watch the NBA Today, February 27
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025
There are five contests on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers.
You can find information on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 27
Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: