How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Michigan State Spartans versus the Maryland Terrapins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats

No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

