Published 9:18 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 27

Top-25 teams will be in action across 11 games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Clemson Tigers at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 19 Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 9 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

No. 22 Creighton Bluejays at No. 5 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 24 Florida State Seminoles at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide

