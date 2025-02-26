Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 27

Published 10:41 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (41-14-3) heading into their game against the Nashville Predators (20-30-7) currently has only one player. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 27.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Morgan Barron C Out Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body
Roman Josi D Day-To-Day Upper Body
Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets score the second-most goals in the league (207 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Winnipeg has conceded 138 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking No. 1 in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • Their +69 goal differential is the best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 146 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
  • Nashville’s total of 189 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -43, they are 29th in the league.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-122) Predators (+102) 5.5

