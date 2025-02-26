Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 27 Published 11:23 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets (42-14-3) visit the Nashville Predators (20-30-7) during Thursday’s NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Jets rank first while the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Kyle Connor 59 31 42 73 59 25 F Mark Scheifele 59 33 33 66 76 17 F Gabriel Vilardi 59 26 28 54 32 20 F Nikolaj Ehlers 50 18 33 51 39 12 D Joshua Morrissey 58 8 39 47 56 24

Jets Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.58 (2nd)

3.58 (2nd) Goals Allowed: 2.36 (1st)

2.36 (1st) Shots: 28.6 (17th)

28.6 (17th) Shots Allowed: 27.9 (12th)

27.9 (12th) Power Play %: 31.68 (1st)

31.68 (1st) Penalty Kill %: 79.61 (13th)

Jets’ Upcoming Schedule

February 27 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 1 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 4 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 6 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 7 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 9 at Hurricanes: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 vs. Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 16 at Kraken: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 vs. Sabres: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 28 vs. Devils: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 30 vs. Canucks: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 1 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ April 3 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 5 at Utah Hockey Club: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 7 vs. Blues: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ April 10 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 57 21 32 53 85 33 F Jonathan Marchessault 57 18 28 46 66 6 D Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 75 23 F Ryan O’Reilly 54 14 20 34 41 21 F Steven Stamkos 57 17 15 32 38 12

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.56 (30th)

2.56 (30th) Goals Allowed: 3.32 (27th)

3.32 (27th) Shots: 29.5 (7th)

29.5 (7th) Shots Allowed: 29.4 (26th)

29.4 (26th) Power Play %: 20.37 (20th)

20.37 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 80.47 (10th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 6 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

6:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 3 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 6 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

