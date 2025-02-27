Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, February 28
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Friday, the Iona Gaels and Niagara Purple Eagles square off at Gallagher Center, one of the 10 games our computer model flagged in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Brown +1.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Brown by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Harvard (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Fairfield +3.5 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Fairfield Stags
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mount St. Mary’s (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: VCU -14.5 vs. Davidson
- Matchup: Davidson Wildcats at VCU Rams
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: VCU by 16.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Dartmouth +9.5 vs. Yale
- Matchup: Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Yale by 7.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Yale (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Northwestern -3.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northwestern (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Columbia +5.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers at Columbia Lions
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Princeton by 4.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s +8.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UNLV +1.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Louisiana +12.5 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 28
- Computer Projection: South Alabama by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Alabama (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.