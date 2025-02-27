Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 27
Published 3:22 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The college basketball slate on Thursday, which includes the Cal Baptist Lancers squaring off against the Seattle U Redhawks, is not one to miss. Our computer model suggests 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that contest.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist +3.5 vs. Seattle U
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at Seattle U Redhawks
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: Seattle U by 0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Seattle U (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne -6.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 9.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Pepperdine +3.5 vs. Portland
- Matchup: Pepperdine Waves at Portland Pilots
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: Portland by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Portland (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UMBC +1.5 vs. Albany (NY)
- Matchup: Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMBC Retrievers
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: UMBC by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Albany (NY) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: N.C. A&T +11.5 vs. Northeastern
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Northeastern Huskies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: Northeastern by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northeastern (-11.5)
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Campbell +3.5 vs. UNC Wilmington
- Matchup: UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: UNC Wilmington by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Wilmington (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: SIU-Edwardsville +1.5 vs. Southeast Missouri State
- Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: SIU-Edwardsville by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cent. Conn. St. -13.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Le Moyne Dolphins at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 15.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-13.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Stony Brook +6.5 vs. Hofstra
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: Hofstra by 4.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Hofstra (-6.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount +13.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Saint Mary’s Gaels at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-13.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
