Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:26 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 57 games, Skjei has averaged 21:23 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -10.

He has had at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Skjei averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (38 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 14 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jets are the stingiest unit in league play, conceding 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.

The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 20 Points 1 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: