Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:26 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 57 games, Skjei has averaged 21:23 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -10.
  • He has had at least one point in 14 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • Skjei averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (38 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 14 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Jets are the stingiest unit in league play, conceding 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
  • With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
  • The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
20 Points 1
7 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup