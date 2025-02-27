Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on February 27
Published 5:40 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|59
|31
|42
|73
|Mark Scheifele
|59
|33
|33
|66
|Gabriel Vilardi
|59
|26
|28
|54
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|50
|18
|33
|51
|Joshua Morrissey
|58
|8
|39
|47
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|57
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|57
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|54
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|17
|15
|32
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets’ 211 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, Winnipeg is the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- The Jets are best in the NHL with a 31.68% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (146 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- Nashville has allowed 3.3 goals per game, and 189 total, which ranks 24th among all league teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.37%) ranks 20th in the league.
