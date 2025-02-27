Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on February 27 Published 5:40 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Thursday, February 27

Thursday, February 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-120)

Jets (-120) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kyle Connor 59 31 42 73 Mark Scheifele 59 33 33 66 Gabriel Vilardi 59 26 28 54 Nikolaj Ehlers 50 18 33 51 Joshua Morrissey 58 8 39 47 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 57 21 32 53 Jonathan Marchessault 57 18 28 46 Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 54 14 20 34 Steven Stamkos 57 17 15 32

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Jets’ 211 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, Winnipeg is the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The Jets are best in the NHL with a 31.68% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (146 total goals, 2.6 per game).

Nashville has allowed 3.3 goals per game, and 189 total, which ranks 24th among all league teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.37%) ranks 20th in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: