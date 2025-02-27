February 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:13 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The NHL schedule on Thursday is not one to miss. The matchups include the St. Louis Blues squaring off against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Thursday’s NHL action.

How to Watch February 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Islanders @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

