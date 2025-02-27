Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Winnipeg Jets. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:44 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 33 games, with 53 points in total.
  • Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
  • In 21 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 57 games, he has 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have conceded 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
  • The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
53 Points 2
21 Goals 1
32 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup