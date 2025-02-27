Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Winnipeg Jets. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:44 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 33 games, with 53 points in total.
- Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
- In 21 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 57 games, he has 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have conceded 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
- The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|53
|Points
|2
|21
|Goals
|1
|32
|Assists
|1
