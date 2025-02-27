Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 5:25 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Winnipeg Jets. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:44 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 33 games, with 53 points in total.

Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

In 21 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 57 games, he has 53 points, with 16 multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have conceded 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.

The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 53 Points 2 21 Goals 1 32 Assists 1

