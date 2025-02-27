Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12

Published 5:24 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12

The Atlanta Hawks (27-32) are home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (14-43) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Hornets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Hornets
116.6 Points Avg. 105.4
119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9
46.3% Field Goal % 42.5%
34.9% Three Point % 34%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young puts up 23.9 points per game while tacking on 11.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
  • Clint Capela contributes with 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.9 per game.
  • Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who collects one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hornets’ Top Players

  • The Hornets go-to guy, LaMelo Ball, leads active Hornets players in both scoring (26.3 points per game) and assists (7.1 assists per game).
  • Moussa Diabate has per-game averages of 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and seven rebounds this season.
  • Ball knocks down 3.9 threes per game.
  • The Hornets’ defensive effort gets a lift from Josh Green’s 1.1 steals and Diabate’s 0.7 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away
3/18 Hornets Away
3/22 Warriors Home
3/23 76ers Home

Go see the Hawks or Hornets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hornets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
3/3 Warriors Home
3/5 Timberwolves Home
3/7 Cavaliers Home
3/8 Nets Home
3/10 Heat Away
3/12 Hawks Away
3/14 Spurs Away
3/16 Clippers Away
3/18 Hawks Home
3/20 Knicks Home
3/21 Thunder Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 27

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 27

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 27

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27

Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - February 27

Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup