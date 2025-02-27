Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12 Published 5:24 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (27-32) are home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (14-43) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Hornets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Hornets 116.6 Points Avg. 105.4 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.3% Field Goal % 42.5% 34.9% Three Point % 34%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young puts up 23.9 points per game while tacking on 11.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Clint Capela contributes with 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.9 per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who collects one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hornets’ Top Players

The Hornets go-to guy, LaMelo Ball, leads active Hornets players in both scoring (26.3 points per game) and assists (7.1 assists per game).

Moussa Diabate has per-game averages of 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and seven rebounds this season.

Ball knocks down 3.9 threes per game.

The Hornets’ defensive effort gets a lift from Josh Green’s 1.1 steals and Diabate’s 0.7 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away – 3/18 Hornets – Away – 3/22 Warriors – Home – 3/23 76ers – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Hornets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hornets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/3 Warriors – Home – 3/5 Timberwolves – Home – 3/7 Cavaliers – Home – 3/8 Nets – Home – 3/10 Heat – Away – 3/12 Hawks – Away – 3/14 Spurs – Away – 3/16 Clippers – Away – 3/18 Hawks – Home – 3/20 Knicks – Home – 3/21 Thunder – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: