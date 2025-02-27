Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Report Today – February 28 Published 4:34 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) ahead of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) currently features four players. The Thunder have two injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 28.

The Hawks are coming off of a 131-109 loss to the Heat in their last outing on Wednesday. Dyson Daniels totaled 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hawks.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Thunder claimed a 129-121 win over the Nets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-best 27 points for the Thunder in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ajay Mitchell SG Out Toe 6.4 2 1.7 Nikola Topic PG Out For Season Acl

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK

