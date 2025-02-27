Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Report Today – February 28
Published 4:34 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) ahead of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) currently features four players. The Thunder have two injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 28.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Hawks are coming off of a 131-109 loss to the Heat in their last outing on Wednesday. Dyson Daniels totaled 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hawks.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Thunder claimed a 129-121 win over the Nets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-best 27 points for the Thunder in the win.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.9
|2.7
|2.7
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ajay Mitchell
|SG
|Out
|Toe
|6.4
|2
|1.7
|Nikola Topic
|PG
|Out For Season
|Acl
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.