How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 27
Published 12:36 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
If you’re seeking best bets for the Winnipeg Jets’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right spot. Read on, as we offer our picks and projections for this showdown.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Jets vs. Predators Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)
- This season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals 30 times.
- In Nashville’s 57 games this season, 26 have finished with more goals than Thursday’s total of 6.
- These two teams combine for 6.1 goals per game, 0.14000000000000057 more than the over/under for this contest.
- The 5.7 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the total set for this contest.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Jets Moneyline: -123
- The Jets have won 81.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (34-8).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -123 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together a 31-7 record (winning 81.6% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Jets have a 55.2% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +103
- Nashville has five wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 22 times).
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +103 or longer, they have won four games in 19 opportunities.
- Nashville has a 49.3% implied probability to win this matchup.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2
Jets Points Leaders
- With 31 goals and 42 assists this season, Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg’s top contributors (73 points).
- Mark Scheifele has 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.
- Gabriel Vilardi has contributed 54 points for Winnipeg in 59 games this season, scoring on 22.8% of his shots and recording 26 goals and 28 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck (36-7-2) has a 2.0 goals against average and a save percentage of .926 for Winnipeg.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 32 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.6 shots per game and shooting 10.2%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 53 total points (0.9 per game).
- Jonathan Marchessault is pivotal for Nashville’s offense with 46 total points (0.8 per game), including 18 goals and 28 assists through 57 games.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) this season.
- Juuse Saros has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 1069 total saves, while allowing 121 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 12-24-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Jets’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/22/2025
|Blues
|W 4-3
|Away
|-120
|2/24/2025
|Sharks
|W 2-1
|Home
|-526
|2/26/2025
|Senators
|W 4-1
|Away
|-154
|2/27/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-123
|3/1/2025
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/4/2025
|Islanders
|–
|Away
|–
|3/6/2025
|Flyers
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|W 2-1
|Home
|+120
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|L 5-0
|Home
|+108
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|L 4-1
|Home
|+135
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|–
|Home
|+103
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2/2025
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4/2025
|Bruins
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.