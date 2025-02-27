How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 27 Published 12:36 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

If you’re seeking best bets for the Winnipeg Jets’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right spot. Read on, as we offer our picks and projections for this showdown.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals 30 times.

In Nashville’s 57 games this season, 26 have finished with more goals than Thursday’s total of 6.

These two teams combine for 6.1 goals per game, 0.14000000000000057 more than the over/under for this contest.

The 5.7 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the total set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -123

The Jets have won 81.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (34-8).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -123 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together a 31-7 record (winning 81.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Jets have a 55.2% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +103

Nashville has five wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 22 times).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +103 or longer, they have won four games in 19 opportunities.

Nashville has a 49.3% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

With 31 goals and 42 assists this season, Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg’s top contributors (73 points).

Mark Scheifele has 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.

Gabriel Vilardi has contributed 54 points for Winnipeg in 59 games this season, scoring on 22.8% of his shots and recording 26 goals and 28 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck (36-7-2) has a 2.0 goals against average and a save percentage of .926 for Winnipeg.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 32 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.6 shots per game and shooting 10.2%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 53 total points (0.9 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault is pivotal for Nashville’s offense with 46 total points (0.8 per game), including 18 goals and 28 assists through 57 games.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 1069 total saves, while allowing 121 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 12-24-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/22/2025 Blues W 4-3 Away -120 2/24/2025 Sharks W 2-1 Home -526 2/26/2025 Senators W 4-1 Away -154 2/27/2025 Predators – Away -123 3/1/2025 Flyers – Home – 3/4/2025 Islanders – Away – 3/6/2025 Flyers – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/22/2025 Avalanche W 2-1 Home +120 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets – Home +103 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away – 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away –

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

