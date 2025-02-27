How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27 Published 7:15 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (21-6) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (21-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kentucky 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in college basketball offensively (89.7 points scored per game) and ranked 309th defensively (70.7 points conceded).

With 35.0 rebounds per game, Kentucky ranks 57th in the nation. It gives up 32.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 231st in college basketball.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 46th in college basketball in assists at 16.0 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, Kentucky ranks 34th in the nation. It forces 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks 325th in college basketball.

The Volunteers are the best squad in the country in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Kentucky ranks 15th-best in college basketball by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 26.6% to opposing teams. It ranks 36th in college basketball by ceding 4.8 treys per contest.

The Volunteers take 41.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 31.1% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they take 58.8% of their shots, with 68.9% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On the glass, Tennessee is 13th-best in the country in rebounds (37.9 per game). It is 156th in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

With 16.0 assists per game, the Volunteers are 46th in the country.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 120th in college basketball in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and 14th-best in turnovers forced (20.5).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-point makes (10.5 per game), and they rank No. 79 in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Defensively, Tennessee is 52nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.0. It is 54th in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.3%.

Kentucky’s Top Players

Wildcats Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM

Kentucky’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 at South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

