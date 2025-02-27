How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27 Published 12:19 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Ole Miss Rebels square off in one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that include SEC squads.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

